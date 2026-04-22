1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,498,697.00 in Stock

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 543,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $2,498,697.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,816,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,154,713.20. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $2,040,122.46.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 720,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $3,016,800.00.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 3,584,246 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $252.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $702.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 68.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,065 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,368,065 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,516,466 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 906,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 933,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,083 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 272,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,021,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLWS

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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