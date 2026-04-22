1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,016,800.00 in Stock

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 720,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $3,016,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,096,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,163,253.98. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.46.

On Monday, April 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 543,195 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $2,498,697.00.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 3,584,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,220. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $702.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. Analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Research upgraded 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Noble Financial raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLWS

Institutional Trading of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,581 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 62.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,232 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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