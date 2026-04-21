1Spatial (LON:SPA) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA
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)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 72.46, with a volume of 213168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50.
1Spatial Stock Down 0.1%
The firm has a market cap of £81.05 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About 1Spatial
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)
1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments.
Today, when using and sharing trusted data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, our vision is clear - to make the world safer, smarter and more sustainable by unlocking the value in data, enabling better decisions and greater insights.
The 1Spatial platform is a comprehensive set of data and system agnostic LMDM software components which helps ensure master data is compliant, current, complete, consistent, and coordinated - and that customers can be confident it will remain that way as it evolves.
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