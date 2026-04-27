1Spatial (LON:SPA) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

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1Spatial Price Performance

1Spatial Plc ( LON:SPA Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 72.50, with a volume of 18886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.52. The firm has a market cap of £81.11 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.10.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments. Today, when using and sharing trusted data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, our vision is clear - to make the world safer, smarter and more sustainable by unlocking the value in data, enabling better decisions and greater insights. The 1Spatial platform is a comprehensive set of data and system agnostic LMDM software components which helps ensure master data is compliant, current, complete, consistent, and coordinated - and that customers can be confident it will remain that way as it evolves.

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