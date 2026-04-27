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1Spatial (LON:SPA) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
1Spatial logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • 1Spatial reached a new 52-week high — the stock traded as high as GBX 73 and last at GBX 72.50 on Monday with a volume of 18,886 shares, trading above its 50-day (GBX 71.92) and 200-day (GBX 63.52) moving averages.
  • Business and valuation snapshot — 1Spatial provides Location Master Data Management software to governments, utilities and transport; it has a market cap of £81.11m, a PE of 500, debt-to-equity of 41.02 and a low beta (0.10), indicating high valuation but limited historical volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 72.50, with a volume of 18886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50.

1Spatial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.52. The firm has a market cap of £81.11 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.10.

About 1Spatial

(Get Free Report)

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments. Today, when using and sharing trusted data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, our vision is clear - to make the world safer, smarter and more sustainable by unlocking the value in data, enabling better decisions and greater insights. The 1Spatial platform is a comprehensive set of data and system agnostic LMDM software components which helps ensure master data is compliant, current, complete, consistent, and coordinated - and that customers can be confident it will remain that way as it evolves.

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