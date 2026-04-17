1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.43 and last traded at $75.2590, with a volume of 42574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of 1st Source from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1st Source from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1st Source from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRCE

1st Source Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. 1st Source's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,221 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 335,174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Source Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and commercial lending, residential mortgage loans, and cash management services. Its client base spans small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, professional firms, and individual consumers primarily across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

In addition to traditional banking services, 1st Source Corporation provides wealth management and trust services through its 1st Source Wealth Management division.

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