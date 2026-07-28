2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 23,417 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $442,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,206,440.82.

On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.89. 11,827,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,336,115. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.82 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.53 and a 200 day moving average of $338.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $379.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Forget AI Capex Concerns - Buy Alphabet After Excellent Q2 Earnings

Alphabet’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $9.11 versus the $2.89 consensus and revenue of $119.8 billion versus estimates of $117.1 billion. Accelerating Google Cloud growth, resilient Search demand and early AI monetization are supporting the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Analysts set Google GOOGL stock price target

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet from “moderate buy” to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp raised its fiscal 2028 earnings forecast to $17.88 per share and maintained an Overweight rating with a $445 price target. These actions indicate that some analysts view the selloff as an opportunity to buy the dip. Positive Sentiment: A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. NBCUniversal and YouTube ink deal

A multiyear agreement to bring Peacock programming, including sports and Universal content, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. could strengthen YouTube’s subscription value proposition and broaden its content ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending.

Market commentary increasingly frames the recent technology weakness as sector rotation rather than a collapse in AI demand. Alphabet’s cloud expansion and reported capacity constraints suggest the AI infrastructure cycle remains intact, although investors are demanding clearer returns on spending. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Hyperscalers face higher capex scrutiny

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to approximately $195 billion-$205 billion. The scale of the AI buildout contributed to negative free cash flow for the first time as a public company, intensifying concerns about cash returns, profitability and the risk of overinvestment. Negative Sentiment: Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Google rivals line up seeking damages

Following a record $1 billion European fine, rivals are preparing private damage claims that could total as much as $10 billion, creating a potentially significant legal and regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Reports that shared Claude conversations and files were publicly searchable through Google exposed potential sensitive information, raising privacy, trust and reputational concerns, though the issue primarily involves Anthropic’s sharing controls.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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