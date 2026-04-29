3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

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A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised 3D Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDD

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,359,707 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,629 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,704,430 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,415 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DDD opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of -219,000.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

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