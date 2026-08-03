3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.76 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.10%.

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3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,274,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,913. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $417.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDD

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 3D Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 109,467 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company's stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

Further Reading

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