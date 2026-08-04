3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.31. 3D Systems shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,079,916 shares trading hands.

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The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million.

Key Stories Impacting 3D Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting 3D Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: 3D Systems reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, ahead of consensus estimates for a $0.05–$0.09 loss, while revenue of $94.6 million topped analyst expectations of approximately $93.8 million. 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

3D Systems reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, ahead of consensus estimates for a $0.05–$0.09 loss, while revenue of $94.6 million topped analyst expectations of approximately $93.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Printer sales are gaining momentum: Management said revenue increased 1.4% year over year excluding divestitures, with double-digit growth in both metal and polymer hardware systems. Healthcare growth helped offset weakness in the industrial business. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.8 million.

Management said revenue increased 1.4% year over year excluding divestitures, with double-digit growth in both metal and polymer hardware systems. Healthcare growth helped offset weakness in the industrial business. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter outlook beat expectations: The company guided for revenue of $96 million to $99 million, above the approximately $94 million analyst consensus, suggesting management expects continued improvement in demand. 3D Systems Q2 Financial Results

The company guided for revenue of $96 million to $99 million, above the approximately $94 million analyst consensus, suggesting management expects continued improvement in demand. Neutral Sentiment: CEO transition announced: President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves will step down and retire from the board. The leadership change could eventually bring a new strategic direction, but investors may remain cautious until a successor and transition details are disclosed. 3D Systems Announces CEO Transition Plan

President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves will step down and retire from the board. The leadership change could eventually bring a new strategic direction, but investors may remain cautious until a successor and transition details are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Revenue declined 0.3% year over year to $94.6 million, and the company recorded a $12.9 million net loss. Analysts still expect a full-year loss, limiting the fundamental case for sustained gains.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 3D Systems

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,565 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 772,424 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

Further Reading

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