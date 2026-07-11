3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.24. 3D Systems shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 2,676,264 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $454.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Corporation will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 74.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

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