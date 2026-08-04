3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires 624 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) insider Hemant Patel purchased 624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,920 per share, for a total transaction of £18,220.80.

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3i Group Price Performance

III stock traded up GBX 39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,906. The company had a trading volume of 101,602,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,472.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,743.47. The company has a market capitalization of £29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.12. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,825 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 131.80 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 1,236.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,527 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,601.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Further Reading

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