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3i Group (LON:III) Insider Coline McConville Acquires 624 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
3i Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: 3i Group insider Coline McConville bought 624 shares at GBX 2,920 each, for a total investment of £18,220.80.
  • Stock performance: Shares rose to GBX 2,906, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately £29.25 billion. The stock has traded between GBX 1,825 and GBX 4,497 over the past year.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with four Buy ratings and one Sell rating and an average price target of GBX 3,601.75.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) insider Coline McConville bought 624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,920 per share, for a total transaction of £18,220.80.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON III traded up GBX 39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,906. 101,602,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,105,012. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,472.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,743.47. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,825 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 131.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 1,236.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

III has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,527 price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,601.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on III

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 3i Group (LON:III)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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