3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3 billion-$25.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.

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3M Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. 3M has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $177.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.12. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.04 billion. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from 3M's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. 3M's payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded 3M from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,558.75. This represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in 3M by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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