4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Research analysts at B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 267.43% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

Get FDMT alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,404. The trade was a 53.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $189,171.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 884,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,636,348.56. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 184,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company's stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,810 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 4D Molecular Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 4D Molecular Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here