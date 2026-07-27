5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$48.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

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5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$33.50 on Monday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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