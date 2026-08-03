5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Down 5.2% - Time to Sell?

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 1,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.3426.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded 5N Plus to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on 5N Plus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.85.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

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