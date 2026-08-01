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5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
5N Plus logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded 5N Plus to a “Hold” rating, while the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with three Buy ratings and one Hold rating.
  • Shares opened at $23.34, below their 50-day moving average of $27.98 but near the 200-day average of $24.15. The stock has traded between $8.75 and $44.91 over the past year.
  • 5N Plus exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus the $0.14 consensus and revenue of $117.89 million compared with estimates of $104.04 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on FPLSF

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.85. 5N Plus has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $44.91.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. 5N Plus had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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