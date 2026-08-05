8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of 8X8 from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.45.

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8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 20,207 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,574.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,086 shares in the company, valued at $302,425.66. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key 8X8 News

Here are the key news stories impacting 8X8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and an earnings beat: 8x8 reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $190.17 million and adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, exceeding consensus estimates cited by analysts. The quarter also marked a year-over-year improvement from $0.08 per share. 8x8 Reports Record Revenue in First Quarter 8x8 Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

8x8 reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $190.17 million and adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, exceeding consensus estimates cited by analysts. The quarter also marked a year-over-year improvement from $0.08 per share. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook increased above expectations: Management guided fiscal Q2 revenue to $185 million-$190 million, above the $184 million consensus estimate, and raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2027 revenue guidance at $745 million-$765 million versus consensus of $737.6 million. Fiscal-year EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.38 begins at the consensus estimate of $0.33. 8x8 Q2 Beats on Revenue and Full-Year Outlook

Management guided fiscal Q2 revenue to $185 million-$190 million, above the $184 million consensus estimate, and raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2027 revenue guidance at $745 million-$765 million versus consensus of $737.6 million. Fiscal-year EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.38 begins at the consensus estimate of $0.33. Positive Sentiment: AI and customer-experience momentum: 8x8 said AI adoption more than doubled, while demand for its customer-experience offerings accelerated. This supports the company’s strategy of using AI to drive platform usage and future revenue growth. 8x8 AI Adoption More Than Doubles

8x8 said AI adoption more than doubled, while demand for its customer-experience offerings accelerated. This supports the company’s strategy of using AI to drive platform usage and future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability remains a consideration: Although EPS beat estimates, reported net margin was only 0.22%, meaning investors may continue to focus on whether revenue growth and AI adoption translate into durable margin expansion. 8x8 Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

8X8 Company Profile

8x8, Inc NASDAQ: EGHT is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8x8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8x8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

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