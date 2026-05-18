A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.8571.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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A10 Networks Trading Down 0.0%

A10 Networks stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. This represents a 26.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 151.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,029 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $500,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,824 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,910 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 53.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,907 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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