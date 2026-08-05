A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.661 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.4 million-$331.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.8 million.

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A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 1,633,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,273. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.661 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Sidoti restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut A10 Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.29.

View Our Latest Report on ATEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,178 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 370,444 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,072 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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