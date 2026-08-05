A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. A10 Networks updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.650-0.661 EPS.

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A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,271. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price target on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Sidoti reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.29.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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