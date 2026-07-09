A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.4510, with a volume of 470978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut A10 Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.71.

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A10 Networks Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.14.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.61 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. A10 Networks's payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,872,211.26. This trade represents a 26.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2,829.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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