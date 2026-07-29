AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded AAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AAR from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AAR from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. AAR has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $146.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. AAR had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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