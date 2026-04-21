Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.35.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,868,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $454,784,000 after buying an additional 3,330,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $336,815,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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