AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.910-14.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 3.570-3.610 EPS.

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AbbVie Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 643,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,084. The business's fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $456.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $184.63 and a 52-week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a European Commission approval for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) plus lenalidomide and rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Article: AbbVie Announces TEPKINLY approval by the European Commission

AbbVie received a European Commission approval for to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to $265 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Article: AbbVie price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to and kept an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether Skyrizi and Rinvoq can offset continued pressure from Humira declines. Article: Will Immunology Franchise Aid AbbVie's Upcoming Q2 Results?

AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether and can offset continued pressure from declines. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie cut its second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $3.57-$3.61, below the consensus estimate of $3.77, which could pressure shares. FY 2026 EPS guidance was also lowered to $13.91-$14.11 versus the Street’s $14.25 forecast.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,926,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,410,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,557,701 shares of the company's stock worth $2,212,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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