AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.840-3.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2 billion-$17.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.3 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.28. 2,083,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $267.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie exceeded expectations with adjusted EPS of $3.65 versus the $3.60 consensus, while revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 22.9% from the prior-year quarter. Reuters earnings report

AbbVie exceeded expectations with adjusted EPS of $3.65 versus the $3.60 consensus, while revenue increased 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 22.9% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: The core immunology franchise remained strong: Skyrizi generated $5.505 billion and Rinvoq produced $2.525 billion, helping global immunology revenue grow 15.1%. Neuroscience revenue also climbed 20.3%, led by Vraylar and Botox Therapeutic, while Botox showed signs of recovery in the aesthetics business. Financial Post Botox recovery report

The core immunology franchise remained strong: Skyrizi generated $5.505 billion and Rinvoq produced $2.525 billion, helping global immunology revenue grow 15.1%. Neuroscience revenue also climbed 20.3%, led by Vraylar and Botox Therapeutic, while Botox showed signs of recovery in the aesthetics business. Positive Sentiment: European regulators approved Rinvoq for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents, expanding the drug’s addressable market and supporting AbbVie’s post-Humira growth strategy. Rinvoq European approval

European regulators approved Rinvoq for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents, expanding the drug’s addressable market and supporting AbbVie’s post-Humira growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie agreed to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for approximately $10.9 billion to strengthen its immunology pipeline. The deal could improve long-term growth, but it is expected to close in the third quarter and carries near-term integration and financing risks.

AbbVie agreed to acquire Apogee Therapeutics for approximately $10.9 billion to strengthen its immunology pipeline. The deal could improve long-term growth, but it is expected to close in the third quarter and carries near-term integration and financing risks. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $13.91–$14.11 to $13.87–$14.07, including a $0.14-per-share dilution from the Apogee transaction and additional acquired research expenses. The cut gives investors a reason to take profits despite the earnings beat. Wall Street Journal guidance report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company's stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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