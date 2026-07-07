AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.570-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.910-14.110 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.67.

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AbbVie Stock Up 1.3%

ABBV stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 643,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,084. The stock has a market cap of $456.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.47. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $184.63 and a 1 year high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received a European Commission approval for TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) plus lenalidomide and rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Article: AbbVie Announces TEPKINLY approval by the European Commission

AbbVie received a European Commission approval for to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The approval expands the drug’s reach in Europe and supports AbbVie’s oncology growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to $265 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Article: AbbVie price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AbbVie to and kept an rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether Skyrizi and Rinvoq can offset continued pressure from Humira declines. Article: Will Immunology Franchise Aid AbbVie's Upcoming Q2 Results?

AbbVie is also getting some investor focus ahead of its upcoming quarterly report, with analysts watching whether and can offset continued pressure from declines. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie cut its second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to $3.57-$3.61, below the consensus estimate of $3.77, which could pressure shares. FY 2026 EPS guidance was also lowered to $13.91-$14.11 versus the Street’s $14.25 forecast.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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