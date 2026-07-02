AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.45 and last traded at $259.20, with a volume of 817884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.06.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $458.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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