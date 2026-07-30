AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $253.51 and last traded at $257.5710. 6,300,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,038,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.30.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ gained two important European approvals. The European Commission authorized RINVOQ for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older, supported by Phase 3 data showing significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash regrowth. It was also approved for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the European Union. The expanded indications could increase RINVOQ’s long-term revenue potential and help diversify AbbVie’s growth beyond its established products. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval RINVOQ vitiligo approval

The European Commission authorized RINVOQ for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older, supported by Phase 3 data showing significant scalp, eyebrow and eyelash regrowth. It was also approved for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the European Union. The expanded indications could increase RINVOQ’s long-term revenue potential and help diversify AbbVie’s growth beyond its established products. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie started a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859. The early-stage drug candidate adds to the company’s development pipeline, but the trial is an initial safety and dosing study, so any commercial benefit is years away and remains uncertain. ABBV-859 Phase 1 trial

The early-stage drug candidate adds to the company’s development pipeline, but the trial is an initial safety and dosing study, so any commercial benefit is years away and remains uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Investor positioning and estimates remain supportive. Call-option activity was above typical levels, while Erste Group modestly raised its 2027 EPS forecast to $16.40. AbbVie’s 53-year dividend-growth record also continues to appeal to income-oriented investors. AbbVie call options activity

Call-option activity was above typical levels, while Erste Group modestly raised its 2027 EPS forecast to $16.40. AbbVie’s 53-year dividend-growth record also continues to appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics announced the return of JUVÉDERM Day on August 19, offering promotions to Allē members. The event supports brand engagement but is unlikely to materially affect near-term AbbVie results. JUVÉDERM Day announcement

Allergan Aesthetics announced the return of JUVÉDERM Day on August 19, offering promotions to Allē members. The event supports brand engagement but is unlikely to materially affect near-term AbbVie results. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are preparing for AbbVie’s second-quarter results on July 31. The upcoming report could reset expectations for Skyrizi, RINVOQ and the company’s outlook. Goldman Sachs AbbVie earnings outlook

Investors are preparing for AbbVie’s second-quarter results on July 31. The upcoming report could reset expectations for Skyrizi, RINVOQ and the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces a law-firm investigation into the deal price and sales process. Although the investigation targets Apogee’s transaction, any delay or increased scrutiny could create uncertainty around AbbVie’s planned $135.11-per-share cash acquisition and integration strategy. Apogee transaction investigation

AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces a law-firm investigation into the deal price and sales process. Although the investigation targets Apogee’s transaction, any delay or increased scrutiny could create uncertainty around AbbVie’s planned $135.11-per-share cash acquisition and integration strategy. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a key counterweight: commentary notes that ABBV’s substantial multiyear advance has left market-based multiples looking expensive, even though some intrinsic-value models indicate additional upside. Erste Group also trimmed its 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here