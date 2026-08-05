Abhimanyu Verma Sells 5,000 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CTO Abhimanyu Verma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,838.45. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Abhimanyu Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Abhimanyu Verma sold 5,285 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $26,953.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Abhimanyu Verma sold 6,944 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $38,261.44.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts: Sign Up

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 721,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,122. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.72 million. Analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca collaboration: SOPHiA GENETICS entered a multiyear global agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The deal could expand SOPH’s role in pharmaceutical clinical development and create longer-term commercial opportunities. SOPHiA GENETICS Enters Collaboration to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Precision Oncology Therapies

SOPHiA GENETICS entered a multiyear global agreement with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and commercialize two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The deal could expand SOPH’s role in pharmaceutical clinical development and create longer-term commercial opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Higher full-year outlook: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the roughly $93.4 million consensus estimate. The company is also targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end. SOPHiA GENETICS Outlines 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the roughly $93.4 million consensus estimate. The company is also targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and analyst support: Second-quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $23.3 million, surpassing the $21.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA losses improved 27% year over year to $8.8 million. HC Wainwright raised its price target from $12 to $14 and BTIG lifted its target from $8 to $9; both firms maintained Buy ratings.

Second-quarter revenue increased 27% year over year to $23.3 million, surpassing the $21.7 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA losses improved 27% year over year to $8.8 million. HC Wainwright raised its price target from $12 to $14 and BTIG lifted its target from $8 to $9; both firms maintained Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and ongoing losses: SOPHiA GENETICS reported a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share, missing the $0.21 consensus loss estimate. Net loss remained $22.4 million, while reported gross margin declined to 64.6% from 67.0% a year earlier. These results may be driving caution despite the improved revenue outlook. SOPHiA GENETICS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider SOPHiA GENETICS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SOPHiA GENETICS wasn't on the list.

While SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here