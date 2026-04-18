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Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Abivax logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Abivax from a "sell" to a "hold," while overall analyst coverage is positive—MarketBeat shows a consensus of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.15.
  • Shares traded around $120 with a market cap of $9.53 billion, but the company is unprofitable—reporting ($1.20) EPS and $0.52 million in revenue last quarter, and analysts expect about -2.83 EPS for the year.
  • Abivax is a Paris-based, clinical-stage biopharma whose lead asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABVX. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $131.00 price target on Abivax in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abivax in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abivax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abivax

Abivax Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.68. Abivax has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abivax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Abivax by 661.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abivax by 4,612.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Abivax in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Abivax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,454 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abivax

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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