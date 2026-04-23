abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 and last traded at GBX 440, with a volume of 336118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.54.

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abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 102.94%.The firm had revenue of GBX 479 million during the quarter.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

Further Reading

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