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abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
abrdn Asia Focus logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Reached a new 52‑week high: abrdn Asia Focus traded as high as GBX 440 on Thursday (volume 336,118); the article also notes a 2.5% move in the stock.
  • Attractive valuation and profitability: market cap ~£599.1m with a P/E of 5.53, reported EPS GBX 2.02 for the quarter, return on equity 19.85% and a net margin of 102.94%.
  • Investment focus and technicals: the fund runs a high‑conviction portfolio of Asian small caps and sits above its 50‑day (GBX 395.90) and 200‑day (GBX 379.41) moving averages, with a beta of 0.72.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of abrdn Asia Focus.

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440 and last traded at GBX 440, with a volume of 336118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.54.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 379.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 102.94%.The firm had revenue of GBX 479 million during the quarter.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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