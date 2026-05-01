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abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
abrdn Asia Focus logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) reached a new 52-week high of GBX 441 (last trade GBX 440) on Friday with about 18,851 shares traded and was down ~0.1%; the 50-day and 200-day moving averages are GBX 399.73 and GBX 382.34, respectively.
  • Valuation and profitability: Market cap is £609.93m with a low P/E of 5.64; the firm reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.02, revenue of GBX 479m, ROE of 19.85% and an unusually high net margin of 102.94%.
  • Mixed balance-sheet signals: debt-to-equity is 9.25, the quick ratio is 3.67 but the current ratio is only 0.18, which may merit further examination.
  • Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia Focus.

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 441 and last traded at GBX 440, with a volume of 18851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Down 0.1%

The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 399.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £609.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 2.02 EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 102.94%.The company had revenue of GBX 479 million during the quarter.

About abrdn Asia Focus

(Get Free Report)

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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