abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 441 and last traded at GBX 440, with a volume of 18851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.

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abrdn Asia Focus Trading Down 0.1%

The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 399.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £609.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 2.02 EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 102.94%.The company had revenue of GBX 479 million during the quarter.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

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