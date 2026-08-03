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abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
abrdn Healthcare Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • abrdn Healthcare Investors reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $22.31 and closing its latest session at $22.156, up 1.4% from the prior close.
  • The fund announced a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, equivalent to $2.44 annually and an indicated 11.0% yield.
  • Institutional investors own 32.6% of HQH, with several firms increasing their positions or initiating new stakes during the first and second quarters.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of abrdn Healthcare Investors.

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.1560, with a volume of 194715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company's stock.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Healthcare Investors NYSE: HQH is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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