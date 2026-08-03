abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.1560, with a volume of 194715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

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abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company's stock.

About abrdn Healthcare Investors

abrdn Healthcare Investors NYSE: HQH is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund’s portfolio generally comprises a diversified mix of domestic and international healthcare issuers, spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services, and related industries.

The fund employs a fundamental, research-driven approach to select investments, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, innovative product pipelines and the potential for sustainable revenue growth.

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