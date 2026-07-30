abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 12.65% from the stock's previous close.

ABDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 265 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 240 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 225.67.

Get abrdn alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABDN

abrdn Stock Up 1.0%

LON ABDN opened at GBX 240.40 on Thursday. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 177.52 and a 1 year high of GBX 265. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 452.75 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 243.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.98.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 8.40 EPS for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that abrdn will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current year.

About abrdn

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider abrdn, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and abrdn wasn't on the list.

While abrdn currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here