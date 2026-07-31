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abrdn (LON:ABDN) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Buys 8,313 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
abrdn logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: abrdn insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 8,313 shares at GBX 240 each, for a total investment of £19,951.20.
  • Stock and earnings: abrdn shares opened at GBX 240.80, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.40 and a net margin of 22.68%.
  • Analyst view: Ratings remain mixed, with a consensus “Hold” recommendation and an average price target of GBX 225.67, below the stock’s current level.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 8,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 per share, with a total value of £19,951.20.

abrdn Stock Performance

ABDN stock opened at GBX 240.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 452.75, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39. abrdn plc has a 12-month low of GBX 177.52 and a 12-month high of GBX 265. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.18.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 265 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 240 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 225.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on abrdn

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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