abrdn (LON:ABDN) Releases Earnings Results

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Here are the key takeaways from abrdn's conference call:

2026 targets reaffirmed: Aberdeen remains confident of delivering adjusted operating profit above £300 million and net capital generation of approximately £300 million, supported by stronger profitability and capital discipline.

Aberdeen remains confident of delivering adjusted operating profit above £300 million and net capital generation of approximately £300 million, supported by stronger profitability and capital discipline. Interactive Investor continued to be the group’s strongest growth engine, with customers up 14% to 525,000, record net inflows of £6.8 billion, assets under administration near £108 billion, and adjusted operating profit up 18% to £84 million.

Adviser net outflows worsened to £1.3 billion from £0.9 billion a year earlier, and management now expects the return to net inflows to take longer than previously anticipated, despite improved service levels and onboarding.

Investments delivered improved performance, with 86% of assets outperforming or meeting benchmarks over three years, while costs fell 3% and adjusted operating profit rose 9% to £38 million; management expects a materially stronger second half.

Capital coverage strengthened to 229%, and Aberdeen plans to redeem £210 million of Tier 1 debt at its December 2026 first call date, subject to regulatory approval, although no additional buyback or special capital return is currently planned.

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abrdn Price Performance

Shares of ABDN stock traded down GBX 10.60 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238. 140,054,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,326,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 452.75 and a quick ratio of 24.97. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 177.52 and a 52 week high of GBX 265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.98. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABDN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 240 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 265 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 225.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on abrdn

abrdn Company Profile

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

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