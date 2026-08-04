Absci (ABSI) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Absci to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.8860 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Absci had a negative net margin of 6,450.76% and a negative return on equity of 66.32%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Absci Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 768,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,672. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Absci has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Absci from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Absci from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Absci from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Absci from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absci by 279.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absci by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Absci by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 448,984 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company's stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation NASDAQ: ABSI is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company's Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci's offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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