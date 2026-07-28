AC Immune (ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect AC Immune to post earnings of $0.0981 per share and revenue of $34.0840 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 125.26% and a negative net margin of 1,788.02%. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AC Immune Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 27,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ACIU shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AC Immune from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC Immune

Insider Buying and Selling at AC Immune

In other news, CEO Andrea Pfeifer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,820,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,658,603.52. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AC Immune by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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