AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.22. AC Immune shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 106,019 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AC Immune from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC Immune

AC Immune Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Insider Activity at AC Immune

In other news, CEO Andrea Pfeifer sold 10,000 shares of AC Immune stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,820,288 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,603.52. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AC Immune by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,658 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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