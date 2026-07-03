Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.9375.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.2%

ASO opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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