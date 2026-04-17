Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Jeffrey Tweedy Sells 4,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

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