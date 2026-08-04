ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.51 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.30%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' conference call:

Second-quarter revenue rose 17% to $308 million on an adjusted basis, driven by strong demand for both DAYBUE and NUPLAZID.

on an adjusted basis, driven by strong demand for both DAYBUE and NUPLAZID. DAYBUE sales increased 30% to $125 million, with DAYBUE STIX adopted by approximately 40% of U.S. patients by quarter-end and helping bring discontinued patients back to treatment. ACADIA raised its 2026 DAYBUE guidance to $480 million–$510 million.

NUPLAZID sales grew 10% to $183 million, while new patient prescriptions rose 20% year over year. Management said the expanded field force is beginning to contribute and maintained its goal of approximately $1 billion in 2028 NUPLAZID sales.

DAYBUE received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe, with a European Commission decision expected by the end of the third quarter and a planned German launch in early fourth quarter. Management expects Europe to represent less than half of its $700 million 2028 DAYBUE sales target.

The key pipeline catalyst is the phase II RADIANT readout for remlifanserin in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, now expected in September–October after enrollment of 363 patients. ACADIA has begun phase III screening, but the program remains dependent on demonstrating clinically meaningful efficacy and a supportive safety profile.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0%

ACAD stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $114,393.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $519,100.62. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 16,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $432,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,994 shares in the company, valued at $496,313.22. This represents a 46.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

Further Reading

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