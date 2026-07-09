Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.6667.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at Acadian Asset Management

In related news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $6,697,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,946,605.11. This trade represents a 57.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,613 shares of the company's stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 335,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $15,325,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 737,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 280,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $11,361,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AAMI stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.32. Acadian Asset Management has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 185.73% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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