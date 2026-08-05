Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.67 and last traded at $91.9090, with a volume of 493076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAMI

Acadian Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 189.32%. The business had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Acadian Asset Management's payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Acadian Asset Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 845,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 79,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,022,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadian Asset Management by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,527 shares of the company's stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company's stock.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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