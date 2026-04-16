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Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Acadian Timber logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its target price for Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 while keeping a "sector perform" rating, implying roughly a 5.45% upside from the prior close.
  • Acadian Timber posted a quarterly EPS of C$2.18 with a 56.32% net margin and 14.25% ROE; the stock trades around C$17.07 with a market cap of C$315M and a P/E of 6.32, indicating a relatively low valuation.
  • The company is a supplier of primary forest products operating NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands, and its one‑year trading range is C$13.98–C$18.43 with a low beta of 0.24.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Acadian Timber.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock's previous close.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of TSE ADN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.87. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$13.98 and a one year high of C$18.43. The firm has a market cap of C$315.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.12.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.98 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 56.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company's operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company's product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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