Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Accel Entertainment to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $356.6610 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 14,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,750. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACEL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 12,931 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $149,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark T. Phelan sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 241,464 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,139,032. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,277 shares of company stock worth $1,259,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 222,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company's stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

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