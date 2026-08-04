Acco Brands Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Noble Financial

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acco Brands in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Acco Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Acco Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO

Acco Brands Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. Acco Brands has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $415.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.53 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Acco Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.910 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Acco Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acco Brands during the first quarter worth $127,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Acco Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Acco Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,421 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $230,012.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,691.60. This trade represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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