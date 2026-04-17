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ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
ACG Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reissued a "Buy" rating on ACG with a GBX 2,100 target (about a 27.4% upside), while Canaccord raised its target to GBX 2,170 — the consensus rating is "Buy" with an average target of GBX 2,135.
  • Shares traded at GBX 1,648.80 midday with a market cap of £381.24 million and a P/E of 33.65, and the stock has a one‑year range of GBX 420 to GBX 1,790, indicating notable volatility.
  • ACG is positioning as a copper industry consolidator and completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe mine in 2024, which is expected to begin primary copper and zinc production by 2026 targeting annual steady‑state copper‑equivalent output of 20–25 kt.
  • Interested in ACG Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ACG Acquisition from GBX 2,040 to GBX 2,170 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,135.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACG

ACG Acquisition Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ACG traded up GBX 8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,648.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.19. ACG Acquisition has a one year low of GBX 420 and a one year high of GBX 1,790. The firm has a market cap of £381.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.65.

About ACG Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics. In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024. ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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