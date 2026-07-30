Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $634.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Achieve Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KVP Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,121,614 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company's stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc NASDAQ: ACHV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

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